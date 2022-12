Oturu produced six points (3-5 FG), 10 rebounds, an assist, two steals and three blocks in 22 minutes in Monday's 102-96 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Five of Oturu's 10 rebounds came off the offensive glass. He's seen an increase in minutes recently and is averaging 6.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game through 11 contests.