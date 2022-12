Oturu (ankle) tallied four points (1-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes in Friday's 106-103 loss to Grand Rapids.

Oturu missed three contests with an ankle sprain before returning Friday. He struggled from the field but was active on the offensive glass with five of his nine rebounds coming on that end of the floor. When healthy, he's averaging 10.6 minutes per game in eight appearances.