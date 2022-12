Oturu posted 16 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes in Saturday's 129-118 win over Grand Rapids.

After going 1-for-8 from the field Friday, Oturu turned it around Saturday and made all of his shot attempts. He's averaging 7.0 points in just 11.2 minutes while making 64.3 percent of his shots through nine games.