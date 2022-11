Oturu produced two points (1-1 FT) and a rebound in four minutes in Saturday's 126-121 win over Iowa.

After missing the season's first three games, Oturu played in his first game this year with all four of his minutes coming in the first half. He averaged 20.6 points and made 63.2 percent of his shots in seven contests for Windy City last year and is likely to play a bigger role soon.