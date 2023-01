Oturu (concussion) compiled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-3 FT), a steal and three blocks in 17 minutes in Monday's 112-105 loss to the Charge.

Oturu returned to the floor after missing five games due to a concussion. He's been riddled with injuries this season as an ankle injury cost him three games in the showcase portion of the season. He may see more playing time in the near term as Marko Simonovic has been recalled by Chicago.