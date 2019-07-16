Theis has yet to sign a contract with the Celtics and became an unrestricted free agent Monday after the team rescinded its qualifying offer, Chris Grenham of NESN.com reports.

Theis agreed to terms with Boston on a reported two-year, $10 million deal earlier this month, but he never officially re-signed with the team when the moratorium period ended July 6. With Boston still trying to maximize its remaining available cap space, the decision to pull Theis' qualifying offer is merely a procedural move. The Celtics are still expected to honor their agreement with Theis, though it's theoretically possible that his availability on the open market prompts other teams to engage him in contract discussions.