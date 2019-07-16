Daniel Theis: Has qualifying offer pulled
Theis has yet to sign a contract with the Celtics and became an unrestricted free agent Monday after the team rescinded its qualifying offer, Chris Grenham of NESN.com reports.
Theis agreed to terms with Boston on a reported two-year, $10 million deal earlier this month, but he never officially re-signed with the team when the moratorium period ended July 6. With Boston still trying to maximize its remaining available cap space, the decision to pull Theis' qualifying offer is merely a procedural move. The Celtics are still expected to honor their agreement with Theis, though it's theoretically possible that his availability on the open market prompts other teams to engage him in contract discussions.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Agrees to return to Boston•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Good to go vs. Washington•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Game-time call vs. Wizards•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 16 with extended minutes•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Good to go Saturday•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...