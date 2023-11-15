Theis and the Pacers agreed to a contract buyout Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Theis had appeared in just one game this season and was multiple absences away from being part of the rotation in Indiana, given that the Pacers already have Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and two-way rookie Oscar Tshiebwe on hand as available options at center. Assuming Theis clears waivers, Wojnarowski relays that the 31-year-old is expected to sign with the Clippers. He could step in as the primary backup in LA behind Ivica Zubac while Mason Plumlee (knee) is likely out until at least January.