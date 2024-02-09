Gallinari will be waived by the Pistons Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This explains why Gallinari wasn't with the Pistons for Thursday's game. He'll be free to sign with a team of his choosing upon clearing waivers, but it's unlikely the 35-year-old forward will command any fantasy value to close out the season.
