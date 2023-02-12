Green and the Rockets agreed Sunday to a contract buyout, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green was traded to the Rockets by Memphis on Friday, and despite general manager Rafael Stone hoping to find a fit for the veteran, the two sides have ultimately decided to mutually part ways. Charania relays that Green, who's now a free agent, will sign with a contender soon, while Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Cavaliers, Celtics, Lakers and Suns have all shown interest in acquiring the three-time champion.