Danny Green: Will join Lakers
Green will sign a two-year, $30 million contract with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With Kawhi Leonard headed to the Clippers, the Lakers move to Plan B and add a needed shooter with Green. He could get a significant boost in minutes depending how the final Lakers roster shakes out.
