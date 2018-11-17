House finished Thursday's 125-104 win over Austin with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

House didn't need to score all that much as the Vipers raced out to a 36-13 first quarter advantage. Still, the power forward finished with a team-high 21 points on an efficient 8-of-13 from the field, easily one of his best outings in the young G League season.