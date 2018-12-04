Danuel House: Waived by Houston
House was released by the Rockets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
House appeared in five games for Houston this season, averaging 8.4 points along with 2.8 rebounds over 21.1 minutes per contest. He'll hit the open market with the hopes of finding work elsewhere.
