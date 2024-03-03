Jeffries became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Knicks expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Over the course of two different contracts with the Knicks, Jeffries has appeared in 13 games but has averaged just 2.6 minutes per contest. Unless New York opts to bring him back on a second 10-day deal or unless another team elects to sign him, Jeffries will likely stick in the organization as a member of the G League's Westchester Knicks. He was assigned to Westchester on Friday and posted 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during a win over the Motor City Crusie.