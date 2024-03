Jeffries became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Knicks expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Unless New York opts to bring him back on a second 10-day deal or unless another team elects to sign him, Jeffries will likely stick in the organization as a member of the G League's Westchester Knicks. Over the course of two different contracts with the Knicks, Jeffries has appeared in 13 games but has averaged just 2.6 minutes per contest.