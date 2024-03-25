Jeffries became a free agent Sunday after his second 10-day contract with the Knicks expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

In order to retain Jeffries, the Knicks would have to sign him to a rest-of-season deal, but it's unclear if the organization intends to keep him around. Jeffries -- who opened the season as a member of the 15-man roster before being waived in December and later re-signing on a pair of 10-day deals -- has appeared in just 13 games for New York and is averaging 2.6 minutes per contest.