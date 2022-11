Jeffries posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Jeffries' two blocks tied Quinton Rose and Feron Hunt for a game-high. After being waived by the New York Knicks, Jeffries will need to put together a strong G League season in order to find himself back in the NBA.