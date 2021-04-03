site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
DaQuan Jeffries: Waived by Kings
Jeffries has been waived by the Kings.
Jeffries appeared in just 31 games over two seasons with the Kings. He started two of those contests. He will now look for a fresh start elsewhere.
