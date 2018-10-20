Darel Poirier: Headed to Capital City

Poirier was selected by the Charge with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 G-League Draft and then had his rights traded to the Go-Go, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado reports.

The 21-year-old out of France has been playing professionally since 2013-14. Last year, as a member of Etoile Charleville-Mezieres, he averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.