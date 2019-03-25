Darel Poirier: Heads to Italy

Poirier agreed to a contract Monday with Pallacanestro Reggiana of the Italian League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

With the G League season coming to an end, Poirier is free of further obligations to the Capital City Go-Go and will head back to Europe in search of additional action. The 21-year-old could enter his name in the 2019 NBA Draft and return to North America in the coming months for summer-league play.