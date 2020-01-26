Darel Poirier: Healthy scratch Saturday
Poirier (knee) was a healthy scratch for Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Poirer has been out since December with a knee injury, but even though he's healthy now, the 22-year-old will remain out. When Poirier has been in the lineup this year, he's averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
