Play

Darel Poirier: Healthy scratch Saturday

Poirier (knee) was a healthy scratch for Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Poirer has been out since December with a knee injury, but even though he's healthy now, the 22-year-old will remain out. When Poirier has been in the lineup this year, he's averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Our Latest Stories