Darel Poirier: Scores 20 points in win

Poirier tallied 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and a steal in the 131-123 win Thursday over the BayHawks.

Poirier continues to lag in the rebounding department, this time seeing the forwards, Noah Allen and Isaiah Armwood, finish with a combined 19 rebounds. Still, the center has been impactful thanks to his scoring, boosting his scoring average this season by a full four points since early January.