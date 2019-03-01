Darel Poirier: Scores 20 points in win
Poirier tallied 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and a steal in the 131-123 win Thursday over the BayHawks.
Poirier continues to lag in the rebounding department, this time seeing the forwards, Noah Allen and Isaiah Armwood, finish with a combined 19 rebounds. Still, the center has been impactful thanks to his scoring, boosting his scoring average this season by a full four points since early January.
