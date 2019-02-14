Darel Poirier: Scores 27 in win

Poirier tallied 27 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in the 117-115 win over the Blue Coats on Wednesday.

It's a bit surprising to see Pe'Shon Howard record 11 rebounds while the center, Poirier, got just three, but given his command of the interior paint it's tough to be disappointed with Poirier's performance. The big man has seen extended run since returned from a back injury in January, averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes of action per game.