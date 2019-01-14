Darel Poirier: Scores six in return

Poirier totaled six points (3-3 FG) and a rebound across six minutes Saturday against Long Island.

Poirier had been held out for three games due to a back issue, but he returned to action for six minutes in a 114-106 victory. The 21-year-old center hasn't made much of an impact for Capital City so far this year, averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14 games. His playing time is expected to be limited even after returning to health.