Darel Poirier: Still out with concussion

Poirier (concussion) did not play in Wednesday's contest against Santa Cruz.

Poirier isn't expected to play in the team's season finale Sunday against Stockton, meaning the center will conclude his first season in the G League with 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 assists in 39 games.

