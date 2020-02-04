Darel Poirier: Suffers season-ending injury
Poirier has suffered an injury that will cost him the remainder of 2019-20.
Poirer had averaged just under 19 minutes per contest with the G League Bulls in his five appearances this season, shooting 50 percent from deep and 60.7 percent overall from the field to tally 8.6 points while adding 6.4 rebounds and one block per game. He will aim to get right ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
