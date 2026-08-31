Saric registered 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Croatia's 101-99 win over the Netherlands in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Saric tied with Ivica Zubac for the team high in scoring Sunday, also matching Jaleen Smith for team lead in assists. After making five brief appearances for the Kings in 2025-26, the veteran big man signed with Turkish club Anadolu Efes on a two-year contract this offseason to continue his playing career overseas.