Whitehead will undergo a second procedure on his right foot but is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Whitehead initially underwent surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot last August and missed the beginning of his freshman season. However, he returned to action in mid-November and appeared in 28 of Duke's final 33 contests. He made seven starts during that stretch and finished the season with averages of 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from deep. Despite the injury concerns, Whitehead is still projected as a first-round pick ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.