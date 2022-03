Adams recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and a steal across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's defeat against Agua Caliente.

Adams tied Trey Murphy III as the leading scorers for the Squadron in this game, though Adams' efficiency was surprising since he only missed four of his 13 field-goal attempts. He's averaging 14.8 points per game on the season.