Darius Johnson-Odom: Takes little rest in loss
Johnson-Odom racked up 28 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 45 minutes in Tuesday's game against Northern Arizona.
Johnson-Odom posted a game high in minutes by a wide margin Tuesday and is now averaging 39.7 minutes per game this season. That amount of playing time is hard to ignore and should make him a viable option across all G League formats in the season ahead.
