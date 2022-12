Cowart logged two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, a rebound and a block in 11 minutes during Friday's 117-116 overtime win over Austin.

Cowart hasn't been part of the Hustle's rotation to begin the season, but he saw some minutes off the bench Friday since the game went into overtime. He's now averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 assists in 8.2 minutes per game over four appearances this year.