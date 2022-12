Cowart tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, a steal and a block in seven minutes during Tuesday's 101-90 win over Westchester.

Cowart hasn't been a consistent part of the Hustle's rotation this year, but he saw some playing time off the bench in Tuesday's victory. After scoring 10 points during his season debut, he's been held to single-digit scoring totals in each of his last five appearances.