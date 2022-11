Cowart tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 123-105 win over Lakeland.

Cowart appeared in 14 games for the Hustle during the regular season last year, and it was encouraging to see him play a role off the bench during Friday's regular-season opener. However, it's unclear whether he'll draw as much playing time once the Hustle are in more competitive matchups.