Cowart posted13 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 win over Ontario.

Cowart saw minimal playing time during the Hustle's win over Rio Grande Valley last week, but he bounced back with an efficient performance off the bench Wednesday. He's scored in double figures just four times this season and is averaging 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game.