Cowart (undisclosed) tallied seven points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 107-96 win over the Gold.

Cowart had been sidelined since early February for an undisclosed reason, but he returned to action off the bench Tuesday. While he wasn't particularly efficient from the floor, he still posted a decent stat line in the victory.