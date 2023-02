Cowart logged four points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 win over the Capitanes.

Cowart remained inefficient from the floor Thursday, but he racked up a season-high five rebounds during the victory. He's now averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game this season.