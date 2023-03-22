Cowart generated 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 128-103 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Cowart posted single-digit scoring totals in his last three appearances, but he bounced back Friday with a season-best mark while also leading the team in the blowout loss. He also played over 20 minutes for the first time this year during Friday's matchup and will likely see decreased production if his playing time drops again down the stretch.