Darren Collison: Considering NBA return
Collison is considering a February return to the NBA, with the Lakers and Clippers being his two preferred destinations, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Collison surprisingly announced his retirement in late June, citing his desire to help the less fortunate through his Jehovah's Witnesses faith. However, it seems he has the itch to play again and is hoping to latch onto a contender. Considering the Lakers and Clippers both have relatively stable point guard rotations, it's not clear what sort of role Collison might hold if he signs with one of those organizations. However, his playmaking ability and three-point shooting ability could be enough to bump some competition out of the way.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...