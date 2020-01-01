Darren Collison: Considering NBA return

Collison is considering a February return to the NBA, with the Lakers and Clippers being his two preferred destinations, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Collison surprisingly announced his retirement in late June, citing his desire to help the less fortunate through his Jehovah's Witnesses faith. However, it seems he has the itch to play again and is hoping to latch onto a contender. Considering the Lakers and Clippers both have relatively stable point guard rotations, it's not clear what sort of role Collison might hold if he signs with one of those organizations. However, his playmaking ability and three-point shooting ability could be enough to bump some competition out of the way.