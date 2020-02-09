Darren Collison: Won't return to NBA this season
Collison has decided not to return to the NBA this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
For the last few weeks, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Collison would eventually sign with either the Clippers or the Lakers, but he's now decided to remain retired for the duration of the season. This isn't a massive blow to either team, but the Lakers, especially, could have used Collison's services as another ball-handler after they opted not to make any trades before Thursday's deadline.
