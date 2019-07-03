Darrun Hilliard: Inks deal with CSKA Moscow

Hilliard finalized a one-year deal with CSKA Moscow, Yiannis Bouranis of talkbasket.net reports.

Hilliard will join the Russian squad for the 2019-20 season. In 34 games last year for Baskonia, Hilliard averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.5 minutes. Until further notice, the former Spur and Piston doesn't appear to be on the NBA radar.