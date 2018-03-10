Darrun Hilliard: Scores 22 points in G League game
Hilliard added 22 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Friday's 114-115 killing of the visiting Big Horns.
This was the 19th game in which Hilliard has made it past the 20-point mark, as he also recorded a tally in every major statistical category. The 24-year-old from Villanova is a dynamic offensive player, as he currently sits in the top-10 for scoring in the G League with 21.2 points per game for Austin.
