Darrun Hilliard: Signs with Spanish club
Hilliard signed a contract with Baskonia Vitori Gasteiz of Liga ACB on Monday, EuroHoops.net reports.
After two seasons with Detroit, Hilliard spent the 2017-18 campaign on a two-way deal with the Spurs. He wound up seeing action in just 14 total games at the NBA level, posting averages of 1.1 points across 6.8 minutes. While Hilliard was extended a qualifying offer from the Spurs this offseason, he'll instead head overseas to play with Baskonia, where he'll likely see more playing and could also be receiving a more lucrative contract. With a strong year internationally, Hilliard could boost his value and make a return to the NBA.
