Daryl Macon: Receives multiple offers
Macon was offered a contract by Miami, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Macon played for the Heat's summer-league entry, finishing up Saturday in a loss to Boston. He's now a free agent and can sign with any team. Macon's agent said the 6-foot-1 point guard has received four offers, in addition to interest from teams in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Korea.
