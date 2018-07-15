Daryl Macon: Receives multiple offers

Macon was offered a contract by Miami, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Macon played for the Heat's summer-league entry, finishing up Saturday in a loss to Boston. He's now a free agent and can sign with any team. Macon's agent said the 6-foot-1 point guard has received four offers, in addition to interest from teams in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Korea.

