Daulton Hommes: Adds 11 points to win
Hommes scored 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three assists, three rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's G League win over Texas.
Hommes came off the bench to play 18 minutes in the victory. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.2 points and 2.3 assists per game this season.
