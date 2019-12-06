Play

Hommes scored 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three assists, three rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's G League win over Texas.

Hommes came off the bench to play 18 minutes in the victory. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.2 points and 2.3 assists per game this season.

