Hommes scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added three rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Texas.

Hommes was coming off back-to-back 10-point games and came just one point shy of a third. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 24 G League contests this season.

