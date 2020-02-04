Daulton Hommes: Chips in nine in win
Hommes scored nine points and added three rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Texas.
Hommes was coming off back-to-back 10-point games and came just one point shy of a third. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 24 G League contests this season.
