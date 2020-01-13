Daulton Hommes: Leads team in assists off bench
Hommes scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT) while adding four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks during Sunday's G League win over South Bay.
Hommes played 21 minutes and led the bench in points while also leading the whole team in assists. He's accounted for 13 points in his last two contests after not having played much in the several games prior to that.
