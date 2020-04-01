David Collins: Declares for 2020 Draft
Collins has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.
Collins is declaring following his junior season at South Florida. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.6 minutes. Collins was excellent at getting to the free-throw line (7.2 attempts per game) but his overall shooting was poor. He hit just 39.9 percent of his field goals, 25.8 percent of his threes and 65.3 percent of his free throws.
