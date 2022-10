Collins was drafted by the Clippers' G League affiliate in the 1st round of the 2022 G League Draft on Saturday.

Collins spent five years in college where he spent the first four with South Florida and finished off his collegiate career with Clemson. Over five years, he averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per night. Ontario is already stacked at the guard position but hopefully, Collins will get the chance to showcase his two-way ability this upcoming season.