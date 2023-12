The Spurs signed Duke to a two-way contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Duke has spent the beginning of the 2023-24 season with the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League, averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.5 minutes across 11 appearances. However, he will split time between the Spurs and their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.