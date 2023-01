Johnson logged 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during the 905's 135-126 win Saturday at Wisconsin.

The 905 decided to switch their lineup Saturday, with backup Johnson and starter Ron Harper changing spots. Both benefited from the changes. Each guard scored 22 points without shooting poorly, and there is a chance Johnson's new role could stick.